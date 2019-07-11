SULLIVAN, Maine — The Maine Marine Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard officials are actively searching for a person in the water in Flanders Bay.

A Marine Patrol official said a person the Hancock County Regional Dispatch Center reporting that two people were in the water after their canoe overturned off the coast in Sullivan. The caller stated a man was seen in the water waving his arms.

The search is still underway and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.

