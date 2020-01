MAINE, USA — The United States Coast Guard (USCG) said a search is underway for a vessel called Hayley Ann, in the waters about 45 miles southeast of Portland.

USCG said two people are on board the vessel and called for help at 12:23 Thursday afternoon.

USCG said a fixed-wing aircraft and two helicopters from Air Station Cape Cod have also joined in the search, as well as the Coast Guard cutter 'Steelhead.'

