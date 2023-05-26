Harmony man reported missing has been located

The 36-year-old was last seen walking away from 131 Athens Road in Harmony around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

HARMONY, Maine — A man from Harmony who was reported missing has been located.

Dwaine "DJ" Wilcox, 36, was last seen walking away from 131 Athens Road in Harmony around 12:30 p.m., a Facebook post by the Somerset County Sheriff's Office said.

Members of the Maine Association for Search and Rescue and Maine Search and Rescue Dogs assisted in the search for DJ, the Maine Warden Service said.