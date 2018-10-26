Richmond (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A search is underway for a 64-year-old Richmond man in the Kennebec River after he did not return Thursday night.

Maine Marine Patrol is leading a search for Mark Johnston, 64 near the Richmond town landing on the Kennebec River.

Johnston was reported overdue to officials last night around 9:20 p.m. Officials say he was planning to move his boat from a mooring in Richmond to the Town Dock around 6:15 p.m.

Marine Patrol, local Police and the US Coast Guard responded last night and around 10:30 p.m. they found Johnston's boat aground on the west side of Swan Island. The 32-foot recreational boat was running and its navigation lights were on when Marine Patrol found it but no one was on-board.

Members of the Dresden Fire Department, Woolwich Fire Department, Bowdoinham Fire Department, the Maine Warden Service, and the Richmond Harbormaster also responded, searching on the water and on the shore of Swan Island.

Officials suspended the search Friday morning around 2:30 a.m. and began again around 7 a.m.

Johnston was last seen on a security camera arriving at the Town Dock at 6:11 p.m.

Friday's search involved members of the Maine State Police/Marine Patrol dive team using a side scan sonar to search near the Richmond Town dock.

