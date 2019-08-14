BRISTOL, Maine — The Maine Marine Patrol has temporarily suspended its Wednesday search for a missing boater in Bristol -- but officials say the search will continue Thursday and into the weekend.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources plans to use targeted patrols by boat and plane to try to find Glen Murdoch, 63, of Bremen, who was last seen on Monday.

Murdoch was reportedly rowing in a skiff out to work on his boat in the harbor when he went overboard, according to Maine Marine Patrol.

Local first responders, Marine Patrol and the State Police Dive Team have all been involved in the search since Monday night, after Murdoch was reported missing around 9:30 p.m.

Crews put the search on hold at around 6 p.m. Tuesday night after nearly 12 hours.

Bristol Fire Chief Paul Leeman told NEWS CENTER Maine the surrounding community is still reeling.

"We hurt. When some family goes through this, we all hurt. I'd just like to see this resolved," Leeman said Wednesday morning.

Leeman said he was hopeful because lighting and low tide would allow crews to better see the harbor floor.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources says Wednesday's search included the dive team, Marine Patrol's airplane, and Marine Patrol vessels.