KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — The search for a missing man and his three children has been suspended on Sunday.

According to a release from the United States Coast Guard, the search was suspended at 8:00 a.m. in the waters off Kennebunkport, pending new information.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it received a message for help from the group around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 5. They had been aboard a 14-foot boat when they ran into trouble. Before their last communication, the Coast Guard was told the group was all wearing orange life vests.

The 22-hour search included the assistance of the Coast Guard Station South Portland, the Coast Guard Station Portsmouth Harbor, the Coast Guard Cutter Reef Shark, and the Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod.

According to the release, search patterns spanned 1,523 square nautical miles, which included Maine Marine Patrol, Wells Police Department, and other local participants.

“We take all calls for help seriously,” said Cdr. James McLay, Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator at Sector Northern New England. “We utilized every resource at our disposal and applied an extraordinary amount of search effort to locate these boaters. If there was anyone in distress we gave them the best possible chance for rescue.”

