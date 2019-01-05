CARMEL, Maine — Clues have lead officials to conduct a search for a Carmel man reported missing 16 days ago.

According to a spokesperson for the Maine Warden Service, Ryan Messer, 25, of Hermon went missing on April 14th.

Messer was said to be living with his family at the time of his disappearance.

Messer's father discovered his bike on a trail near a wooded area between Route 2 and the Souadabscook Stream, according to officials

There were clues in the woods that led officials to believe their search on Thursday would keep them in the woods.

