Police search for missing 13-year-old in New Hampshire

Mary Sanborn was last seen walking away from her home in Winchester, New Hampshire, around 9:30 p.m. Friday, police say.

WINCHESTER, New Hampshire — Officers in Winchester, New Hampshire, are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Friday night.

Mary Sanborn was last seen walking away from her home on Parker Street at approximately 9:30 p.m., New Hampshire Department of Safety Public Information Officer Amber Lagace said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

Sanborn is described as having brown hair and blue eyes. She is five feet tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds, per the release.