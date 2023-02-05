x
Police search for missing 13-year-old in New Hampshire

Mary Sanborn was last seen walking away from her home in Winchester, New Hampshire, around 9:30 p.m. Friday, police say.
Credit: ew Hampshire Department of Safety
WINCHESTER, New Hampshire — Officers in Winchester, New Hampshire, are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Friday night.

Mary Sanborn was last seen walking away from her home on Parker Street at approximately 9:30 p.m.,  New Hampshire Department of Safety Public Information Officer Amber Lagace said in a news release Sunday afternoon. 

Sanborn is described as having brown hair and blue eyes. She is five feet tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds, per the release. 

Lagace said no foul play is suspected at this time. Winchester police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (603) 355-2000.

