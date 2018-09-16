CHARLESTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The search for an escaped inmate, missing since Thursday evening, is in its third day.

As we've previously reported, 65-year-old Arnold Nash was last seen just before 8:30 Thursday night at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston.

Authorities believe he walked away from the minimum security prison, alerting the public of his escape on social media.

It's not the first time Nash has been on the lam.

RELATED: Second-time escapee still on the loose

Its been reported that Nash escaped from behind bars first in his 20's, from a facility in Wyndham.

Then in 1981, Nash escaped from Warren's Maine State Prison with another inmate, leading the authorities on a 22-day chase resulting in the men being captured on Moody Mountain in Waldo County. The search has since been referred to as the "Moody Mountain Manhunt," and is still known to this day as one of Maine's most extensive manhunts.

On the third day of Nash's most recent prison escape, authorities are still focusing on the area around the prison in Charleston, specifically in the woods behind the prison, according to police.

The authorities have been fielding calls from the public of possible sightings, though none have come to fruition.

Police continue to ask the public to stay vigilant, and report any suspicious activity or possible sightings of Nash to the proper authorities.

However, if spotted, do not approach him! Police are asking the public to be their "eyes and ears" only.

© NEWS CENTER Maine