CHARLESTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A 3-time escapee was captured Thursday morning and is heading back to prison.

65-year-old Arnold Nash was found walking along Route 15 north, just over the Charleston line at about 6:45 Tuesday morning.

Nash had walked out of the minimum security, Charleston Correctional Facility on Thursday evening launching a days-long search for the convicted murderer.

RELATED | Convicted murderer, Arnold Nash, caught after prison escape

Sargent Michael Gould of the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Department said he saw a man walking on Route 15 North while he was patrolling, and identified him as Nash.

"Observed a guy walking, um, towards Dover," Gould said. "Caught my eye, thought it was odd the way he was dressed."

Gould pulled over and arrested Nash and says he went willingly.

"Mr. Nash was ready to give up. I think he was out there to be identified by a motorist driving by or some law enforcement officer to come by and see him. Mr. Nash was pretty spent by the time I got to him." He said.

Nash was serving a 45 year sentence for the murder of a former neighbor in North Sullivan. He was scheduled to be released in December 2019.

Nash was taken to the Piscataquis County Jail after being arrested on Tuesday and is being transported to the maximum security Maine State Prison in Warren.

© NEWS CENTER Maine