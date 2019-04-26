WISCASSET, Maine — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said on Friday that the search for a Wiscasset man who went missing early Thursday morning is ongoing.

Officials say Casey Main, 36, left his work in Wiscasset at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 25. He was en route to his home, also in Wiscasset, but he never arrived.

Main has health care issues that require regular attention and consistent medical treatment.

He has not had any contact with friends or family since he left work, which is not normal behavior for Main.

The search for Main so far has included ground and air resources in the Westport Island and Wiscasset areas.

The ground search on Friday was focused in Wiscasset and used divers in Back River near Main's last known location.

As of 5:30 p.m. on April 26, Main and his car still have not been found, and the search on the water continues.

Main is about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He has short brown hair and a goatee.

His car is a gray 2003 Toyota Camry with a gold emblem in the grill. The Maine license plate number is 3532 UF.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 207-882-7332.