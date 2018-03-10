NORTH YARMOUTH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The search for a missing 47-year-old teacher and mother continued Wednesday with better weather aiding searchers.

Kristin Westra was last seen Sunday night. According to Eric Rohrbach, Westra’s brother, she got up around 3 a.m. Monday morning because she couldn't sleep. Rohrbach said his sister has been under a lot of stress and was dealing with anxiety lately because of work and because she and her husband, Jay, are renovating their house.

Rohrbach said, when his brother-in-law got up in the morning, his sister was gone. He said she left without her phone, keys, wallet and her car, but she may have been wearing flip-flops. NEWS CENTER Maine learned Wednesday that Westra was an avid runner who would often run barefoot.

The search radius for Westra expanded Wednesday to a mile and a half around her home on Lufkin Road in North Yarmouth as authorities ruled out that she was in the area immediately around her home.

Game Wardens were flying planes to aid in the search of the mother of two. Drones were also searching for the brown-haired, brown-eyed woman along with six canine units which were trying to pick up in Westra’s scent. Authorities said the wind on Wednesday was helping search dogs because they would be able to pick up Westra’s scent from farther lengths.

When Mike Roman of Raymond heard about a missing woman in North Yarmouth he said he had to help. He’s riding the trails by her home in an effort to help find her. #NEWSCENTERMaine pic.twitter.com/x0shBJ7lYQ — Shannon Moss (@ShannonMossTV) October 3, 2018

Authorities say they have received more than 100 tips regarding Westra’s disappearance. Several from friends telling police where she liked to run and places she liked to visit. Authorities said they have received some tips of people claiming they saw something “suspicious.” Every tip has to be thoroughly followed, and police say that task is daunting.

Kristin has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs around 140 pounds, and is 5 feet 10 inches tall. Police are not sure what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center at (207) 883-2810, option 2.

