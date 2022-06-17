Bangor Police search continues for missing Norridgewock man

Graham Lacher, 37, has reportedly been missing since the evening of June 6.

BANGOR, Maine — Update: The Bangor Police Department released updated information on Friday afternoon regarding the search for 37-year-old male Graham Lacher.

Most recently, the BPD Criminal Investigation Division reportedly conducted multiple searches over the last several days, in collaboration with the Penobscot County Sherriff's Office and Maine Warden Service.

Air searches were conducted by agents at Customs and Border Protector by helicopter on June 10 and 15, according to a news release.

Previously, Lacher was reportedly seen on surveillance camera near the dead end of Slyvan Road on the evening of June 6.

Search efforts are ongoing by the Down East Emergency Medicine Institute and have covered Orono and Bangor areas, the release states.

Those interested in volunteering for DEEMI's search effort may call 207-866-2108 or email at rescuemedicll@gmail.com.

Anyone who has information regarding Lacher can contact the Bangor Police Department at 207-942-8211.

Original story: A silver alert was issued by the Bangor Police Department for a Norridgewock man last seen Monday at approximately 4:40 p.m. walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center at 656 State St. in Bangor.

Graham Lacher, 37, reportedly suffers from mental illness and tends to avoid people, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss in a release.

Lacher is a 5'11", 265-pound male with brown hair and blue eyes last seen wearing a gray jacket, gray/green Carhartt pants, and an orange knit hat. He has long brown hair, a long beard, and glasses, according to the release.

A K9 track was attempted that ended in the area of Eastern Maine Community College.

