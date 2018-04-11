MEDFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Maine Warden Service and volunteers search for a woman that has been missing for two years.

Diana Estey was last seen around late October/early November of 2016 before being reported missing on November 4, 2016. Estey is described as having green eyes and gray hair. She is 5’2” and weighs about 95 pounds. Estey was 71 years old when she went missing.

Estey lives alone in Medford, never married and did not have any children.

On Sunday, November 4, 2018, Maine Warden Service and volunteers searched for Estey in the woods near her home in Medford.

A billboard has been put up in the middle of town asking for the communities help.

Anyone with information on Diana Estey or find anything suspicious in the Medford area is asked to call Maine State Police 1-800-432-7381

© NEWS CENTER Maine