AUGUSTA, Maine — Police say Megan Gregory disappeared without a trace. Now, nearly two years later, they are no closer to finding her. Gregory was two weeks shy of her 28th birthday when she last seen in a hotel parking lot in Augusta in June

Gregory's long time friend says Gregory would never leave on her own and not contact her or her family.

Stephanie Miller chokes up a little up talking about Megan Gregory.

Miller met Gregory in high school in Virginia. Miller who now lives in California says the distance between them was never too far. She talked to Gregory every day -- the last time was in June of 2017.

'She was telling me she was staying at somebody's house. It wasn't a good situation, she was really down. I told her that I loved her, said Miller

Shortly after that conversation Gregory disappeared. She was last seen in the parking lot of the Edwards Inn.

Detective Sgt. Todd Pillsbury and Detective Chris Guay say Gregory's case is frustrating because there is very little to go on.

Authorities have done multiple interviews, followed hundreds of leads but have not turned up any information on her whereabouts. Police continue to work with authorities in New York City where Gregory is believed to have visited before she disappeared. Friends say Gregory struggled with heroin addiction and could be a victim of sex trafficking.

Police are not ruling out that possibility and that foul play could be involved in her disappearance.

'We are waiting for that one person that will come forward and will just push this over the hump because our primary goal is to find her,' said Detective Sgt. Todd Pillsbury of the Gardiner Police Department.

Gregory is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with blond hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information you can call the Gardiner Police Department 624-7076 or the Augusta Police Department, 626-2370.

You can also send in tips through the tip 411 app.