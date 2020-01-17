HARPSWELL, Maine — Harpswell Harbors & Marine Resources shared photos of a seal that was found at Trufant-Summerton Ball Field early Friday morning.

Harpswell Recycling Manager Chuck Perow said he thought he saw something from afar, but didn’t think anything of it. Then, when an employee of his said they saw something near the field too, they investigated. It turned out to be a live harp seal, hanging out near the baseball field fence.

“I don’t know how the hell it would have gotten there,” Perow said.

There is a small estuary near the field, but maps show the seal would have had to make its way through nearly half a mile of land and wooded area to get to the ball field.

Google Maps

Perow called town harbormaster, Paul Plummer, who thought he “was full of crap,” Perow said laughing.

“[Seals] travel, but this one really traveled a lot. It’s probably easier with the snow,” Perow said. Harpswell has around 6 to 8 inches on the ground from the snow storm Thursday.

Marine Mammals of Maine was contacted to help, according to the Facebook post, and the seal is now in their care.

