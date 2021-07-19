Screws, bolts stolen from kids playground equipment in Paris, police say

Sections of the Moore Park playground are closed until repairs can be made

PARIS, Maine — Sections of the Moore Park playground in Paris are closed Monday after it was discovered there were missing bolts and screws in some of the playground equipment. The Paris Police Department said the bolts and screws were stolen.

Sections of the playground are closed off with caution tape Monday, and Department of Parks and Recreation Director Candice Jack said they are meeting with the town manager to discuss possibly closing the whole playground until repairs can be made.

Jack was at the park Monday morning when she said a parent alerted her of the missing screws. Officials aren’t sure how long the equipment has been missing the screws or when they may have been stolen, as police suggest.