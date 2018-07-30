KITTERY (NEWS CENTER Maine) –

Maine State Police say they caught a man driving a scooter on the Maine Turnpike, trying to use his cell phone as a headlight.

MSP posted about the incident on their Instagram page on Sunday.

The post said a 26 year-old man drove into the state from Massachusetts and that the man did not have a valid driver’s license.

The scooter was not registered either.

Police are reminding drivers that mopeds and motorized scooters are not allowed on the Maine Turnpike.

© 2018 WCSH-TV