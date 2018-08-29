Today was the first day of school for many districts across the state. But in some communities, it didn't last long.

The intense heat forced many superintendents to make the decision to dismiss students early, including Biddeford Superintendent Jeremy Ray.

"I know parents don't want to hear a recording on their phones from the superintendent about a cancellation on the first day."

Ray says temperatures in some of the classrooms reached 95 degrees.

"Having our elementary students in rooms with 95 degree heat is not something we want to have happen."

NEWS CENTER Maine asked Biddeford firefighters to meet us at Biddeford Primary School. With a heat gun and thermal imaging camera they demonstrated just how hot it was inside the school.

The readings were 90 plus degrees and that was without the teacher and 22 students.

Temperatures that can quickly become a health issue.

Tim Sevigny, a Biddeford Firefighter/Paramedic says, “we worry about exposure time, of being in 90 plus degree heat. These kids are active, they’re going to compensate and crash really quickly”

Right now, Superintendent Ray is focused on the forecast.

“Our challenge will be the next couple of days as its difficult for buildings that are built with brick to cool down quickly.”

Ray is still deciding whether there will be another early dismissal on Thursday.

