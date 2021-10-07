School threat closes Calais Middle/High School Thursday

CALAIS, Maine — The superintendent's office in Calais confirms with NEWS CENTER Maine that the school is closed today due to a threat to the school.
No other information was confirmed.
This threat comes after a number of other recent threats made against Maine schools.
Just last week, Bonny Eagle High School closed due to a threat written on a bathroom stall. Portland High School went remote as a precaution over the same threat since students from multiple districts were aware of the same threat.
