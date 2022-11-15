School shooting hoax prompts real concern for Sanford students, families

Students from Sanford High School were bussed to the Memorial Gym to be reconnected with parents following false reports of a school shooting on Tuesday.

SANFORD, Maine — It was emotional day for hundreds of families in Sanford area after news of a alleged school shooting was shared on social media and over the phone. Luckily, it was a hoax and police say no injuries were reported.

Despite that, the false threat caused genuine concerns for students and families in the area.

"Absolutely the most terrorizing feeling in the world," Stephanie Emerson, the mother of a Sanford High School student, said.

Hundreds of parents and loved ones gathered outside of the Memorial Gym in Sanford. Students were bussed there to reconnect with parents following the incident. Several students described what it was like inside of the school early this morning.

"We went into lockdown, and my class is facing the front doors. And then three cop cars came out of nowhere and they just came running in with ARs. It was confusing, we were all kind of confused. And then we were like, so this is real," James Blood, a Sanford High School senior, said.

"I saw the cops show up, they all ran in. We barricaded the doors," Sanford High School student Brady Emard said.

"We had boarded it up with all the tables and chairs in the classroom," Blood added.

According to the Sanford School Department, at roughly 8:20 a.m. Tuesday morning, Sanford Police received a call that there was an active shooter at the High School.

School officials wrote in a statement that the Sanford Strategic Response Team responded immediately, and emergency procedures were activated and followed before law enforcement agencies found the threat not to be credible.

Several other schools across Maine reported receiving similar threats throughout the morning.

When students were evacuated to the Memorial Gym to be picked up by family members, hundreds of loved ones gathered, many in tears waiting to connect with their student.

"I was just holding my daughter, so I feel much better now," Emerson said shortly after reconnecting with her daughter.

"Scared to death, worst thing you could ever think of," Shawn Emard, parent of a Sanford High School student, said.

Sanford High School and Sanford Regional Technical Center will not have classes Wednesday, November 16. School officials said that the school will be open for students to pick up items and school counselors will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for all students.

"I pray for all these parents and kids that they never have to go through this again," Emerson said.