BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to an incident that occurred near Downeast Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon.



Police say their investigation began after an argument between some people walking near the school and a passing motorist.

Bangor Police Sergeant Wade Betters said the incident was reported to the school, and as a precaution, Downeast Elementary went into lockdown.

Betters said an early report suggested there was a gun involved, but officers deemed that inaccurate.

No one has been charged in relation to the dispute, and there is no current threat to the public or the school.