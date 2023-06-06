School bus involved in three-vehicle Belgrade crash

An RSU 18 school bus and vehicle stopped directly behind were reportedly rear-ended while children were being let off the bus.

BELGRADE, Maine — A school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Belgrade Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 3 p.m., multiple Maine State Police units, Maine State Fire Marshalls, Belgrade Fire and Rescue, and Delta Ambulance responded to the area of Smithfield Road for a reported crash involving three vehicles, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

An investigation revealed an RSU 18 school bus was struck from behind while it was stopped in the southbound direction on Route 8 in the area of the Arcadia Cove Road intersection, the release said. The bus' stop lights were on and children were reportedly being let off the bus at the time of the crash.

A Ford Fusion was stopped legally behind the bus when it was rear-ended by a Dodge Caravan driven by Michael Grier Jr., 24, of Belgrade, according to the release. The Ford Fusion was forced into the back of the school bus, reportedly becoming wedged underneath.

Six children and the driver were inside the school bus at the time of the crash and were medically cleared, the release said. Parents were notified by school staff.

"The occupants of the Fusion were transported to the hospital for evaluation and were later released," according to the release. "The driver and passenger of the Grand Caravan were not injured."

It is unclear if any charges will be filed.