MAINE, USA — On Tuesday, June 11, a number of Maine municipalities invited voters to come to the polls for the school budget validation referendum.
These are the results by municipality that NEWS CENTER Maine has received so far. To find your location, hit Ctrl. F and type in the name of your town or city.
This story will be updated.
Bangor
- Bangor school budget
- YES: 598
- NO: 101
- Discontinue public vote on the budget
- YES: 352
- NO: 347
Buxton
- Annual Town Meeting
- Selectman, Assessor and Overseer of the Poor, 3 Years (2)
- Blier, Mark J.: 276
- Peters, Thomas J: 233
- Porter, Caleb G.: 179
- Smith, Mark A., Sr.: 26
- Tracy, Roger C.: 222
- Warchol, Scott A.: 234
- Planning Board Member, 3 Years (2)
- Lefebvre, Craig S.: 525
- Emery, Clifford: 5 (write-in)
- Peters, Thomas J.: 4 (write-in)
- Budget Committee Member, 3 Years (3)
- Bennett, Sheridan W.: 538
- Peters, Thomas J.: 4 (write-in)
- Porter, Caleb G.: 4 (write-in)
- Tracy, Roger C.: 6 (write-in)
- Article 3: Shall the following amendment to the Town’s Tax Acquired Property Ordinance be enacted?
- YES: 401
- NO: 200
- BLANKS: 98
- Selectman, Assessor and Overseer of the Poor, 3 Years (2)
- Maine School Administrative District No. 6 Election of District Directors
- School Board Director At-Large, Buxton Resident, 3 Years (1)
- Carlow, Nathan M.: 555
- School Board Director At-Large, Hollis Resident, 3 Years (1)
- Harmon, Lester R. L.: 190
- Marean, Donald G.: 428
- School Board Director At-Large, Limington Resident, 3 Years (1)
- Bruni, Julie A.: 527
- School Board Director At-Large, Standish Resident, 3 Years (1)
- Creutz, Erika M.: 504
- School Board Director At-Large, Buxton Resident, 3 Years (1)
- Maine School Administrative District No. 6 District Budget Validation Referendum
- Article 1: Do you favor approving the Maine School Administrative District No. 6 budget for the upcoming school year that was adopted at the latest District budget meeting.
- YES: 443
- NO: 232
- BLANKS: 22
- Article 2: Do you wish to continue the budget validation referendum process in Maine School Administrative District No. 6 for an additional three years?
- YES: 503
- NO: 168
- BLANKS: 26
- Article 1: Do you favor approving the Maine School Administrative District No. 6 budget for the upcoming school year that was adopted at the latest District budget meeting.
Cumberland
- Question 1 -- Budget
- YES: 1,339
- NO: 522
- BLANKS: 66
- Question 2 -- BVR Vote Continue?
- YES: 1,386
- NO: 457
- BLANKS: 84
- MSAD 51 School Board TOP TWO
- PETER BINGHAM: 1,071
- MICHAEL BROWN: 931
- JENNIFER STEWART: 1,084
- BLANKS: 866
- TOWN COUNCIL -- TOP TWO
- BRIAN CASHIN: 674
- MICHAEL EDES: 991
- GEOFFREY MICHALAK: 722
- ROBERT VAIL: 827
- BLANKS: 738
- State Representative Dist. 45
- KEVIN C HUGHES (R): 757
- STEPHEN W MORIARTY (D): 1,221
- BLANKS: 4
Fairfield
- M.S.A.D. 49 School Budget Validation Referendum
- YES: 61
- NO: 182
- BLANKS: 0
- M.S.A.D. 49 School Budget Process
- YES: 158
- NO: 84
- BLANKS: 1
Falmouth
- TOWN COUNCIL -- 3 SEATS
- Chaousis, James D II: 387
- De Lima, Janice: 1,441
- Johnson, Thomas: 1,408
- Sheldon, Valentine: 784
- Trickett, Jay D.: 1,397
- SCHOOL BOARD -- 2 SEATS
- Cahan, James: 1,378
- Napolitano, Krisztina: 1,460
- QUESTION 1: SCHOOL BUDGET
- YES: 1,578
- NO: 453
- QUESTION 2: SCHOOL BVR CONTINUATION
- YES: 1,578
- NO: 453
- QUESTION 3: CHARTER COMMISSION
- YES: 1,590
- NO: 351
Lisbon
- Question 1: Adopt School Budget
- YES: 209
- NO: 154
- BLANKS: 1
- Question 2: If you voted no on the School Budget, was it
- TOO LOW: 19
- TOO HIGH: 154
- BLANKS: 193
- Question 3: Continue the School Budget Referendum for 3 more years
- YES: 288
- NO: 71
- BLANKS: 7
- Question 4: Charter Amendments to Elect Councilors all AT-LARGE
- YES: 258
- NO: 103
- BLANKS: 5
- Councilor District 2 Race: no candidates ran (Term to 2019)
Portland
- Question No. 1 -- School Budget: Do you favor approving the Portland School Budget for the upcoming school year that was adopted at the latest City Council budget meeting?
- YES: 1,483
- NO: 602
- Question No. 2 -- School Budget: Do you wish to continue the budget validation referendum process in Portland for an additional three years?
- YES: 1,323
- NO: 738
Saco
- Article #1: Do you favor approving the Saco Municipal School Administrative Unit budget for the upcoming school year adopted at the latest Saco Municipal School Administrative Unit budget meeting?
- YES: 389
- NO: 204
- BLANKS: 0
- Article # 2: Do you wish to continue the budget validation referendum process in the Saco Municipal School Administrative Unit for an additional three (3) years?
- YES: 420
- NO: 173
- BLANKS: 0
Scarborough
- SCHOOL BUDGET VOTE
- Question 1 -- School Budget Validation Referendum
- YES: 1,814
- NO: 644
- Question 2 -- Continue to School Budget Validation Process
- YES: 1,777
- NO: 660
- Question 1 -- School Budget Validation Referendum
- SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION
- Seat on Town Council
- Cloutier, John R.: 1,252
- Holbrook, Jessica L.: 1,114
- Question 1: To join Greater Sebago Education Alliance Regional Service Center
- YES: 2,133
- NO: 171
- Seat on Town Council
South Portland
- Municipal Bond Referendum for the Cash Corner Fire Station (Ordinance #11-18/19)
- YES: 799
- NO: 391
- BLANKS: 1
- School Budget Validation Referendum -- Question 1 (Approval of School Budget)
- YES: 846
- NO: 342
- BLANKS: 3
- School Budget Referendum -- Question 2 (To Continue Validation Referendum for another 3 years)
- YES: 817
- NO: 353
- BLANKS: 21
Westbrook
- Question 1: Approving School Budget
- YES: 439
- NO: 254
- BLANKS: 1
- Question 2: Continuing to Vote on School Budget
- YES: 525
- NO: 164
- BLANKS: 5