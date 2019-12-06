MAINE, USA — On Tuesday, June 11, a number of Maine municipalities invited voters to come to the polls for the school budget validation referendum.

These are the results by municipality that NEWS CENTER Maine has received so far. To find your location, hit Ctrl. F and type in the name of your town or city.

This story will be updated.

Bangor

Bangor school budget YES: 598 NO: 101

Discontinue public vote on the budget YES: 352 NO: 347



Buxton

Annual Town Meeting Selectman, Assessor and Overseer of the Poor, 3 Years (2) Blier, Mark J.: 276 Peters, Thomas J: 233 Porter, Caleb G.: 179 Smith, Mark A., Sr.: 26 Tracy, Roger C.: 222 Warchol, Scott A.: 234 Planning Board Member, 3 Years (2) Lefebvre, Craig S.: 525 Emery, Clifford: 5 (write-in) Peters, Thomas J.: 4 (write-in) Budget Committee Member, 3 Years (3) Bennett, Sheridan W.: 538 Peters, Thomas J.: 4 (write-in) Porter, Caleb G.: 4 (write-in) Tracy, Roger C.: 6 (write-in) Article 3: Shall the following amendment to the Town’s Tax Acquired Property Ordinance be enacted? YES: 401 NO: 200 BLANKS: 98

Maine School Administrative District No. 6 Election of District Directors School Board Director At-Large, Buxton Resident, 3 Years (1) Carlow, Nathan M.: 555 School Board Director At-Large, Hollis Resident, 3 Years (1) Harmon, Lester R. L.: 190 Marean, Donald G.: 428 School Board Director At-Large, Limington Resident, 3 Years (1) Bruni, Julie A.: 527 School Board Director At-Large, Standish Resident, 3 Years (1) Creutz, Erika M.: 504

Maine School Administrative District No. 6 District Budget Validation Referendum Article 1: Do you favor approving the Maine School Administrative District No. 6 budget for the upcoming school year that was adopted at the latest District budget meeting. YES: 443 NO: 232 BLANKS: 22 Article 2: Do you wish to continue the budget validation referendum process in Maine School Administrative District No. 6 for an additional three years? YES: 503 NO: 168 BLANKS: 26



Cumberland

Question 1 -- Budget YES: 1,339 NO: 522 BLANKS: 66

Question 2 -- BVR Vote Continue? YES: 1,386 NO: 457 BLANKS: 84

MSAD 51 School Board TOP TWO PETER BINGHAM: 1,071 MICHAEL BROWN: 931 JENNIFER STEWART: 1,084 BLANKS: 866

TOWN COUNCIL -- TOP TWO BRIAN CASHIN: 674 MICHAEL EDES: 991 GEOFFREY MICHALAK: 722 ROBERT VAIL: 827 BLANKS: 738

State Representative Dist. 45 KEVIN C HUGHES (R): 757 STEPHEN W MORIARTY (D): 1,221 BLANKS: 4



Fairfield

M.S.A.D. 49 School Budget Validation Referendum YES: 61 NO: 182 BLANKS: 0

M.S.A.D. 49 School Budget Process YES: 158 NO: 84 BLANKS: 1



Falmouth

TOWN COUNCIL -- 3 SEATS Chaousis, James D II: 387 De Lima, Janice: 1,441 Johnson, Thomas: 1,408 Sheldon, Valentine: 784 Trickett, Jay D.: 1,397

SCHOOL BOARD -- 2 SEATS Cahan, James: 1,378 Napolitano, Krisztina: 1,460

QUESTION 1: SCHOOL BUDGET YES: 1,578 NO: 453

QUESTION 2: SCHOOL BVR CONTINUATION YES: 1,578 NO: 453

QUESTION 3: CHARTER COMMISSION YES: 1,590 NO: 351



Lisbon

Question 1: Adopt School Budget YES: 209 NO: 154 BLANKS: 1

Question 2: If you voted no on the School Budget, was it TOO LOW: 19 TOO HIGH: 154 BLANKS: 193

Question 3: Continue the School Budget Referendum for 3 more years YES: 288 NO: 71 BLANKS: 7

Question 4: Charter Amendments to Elect Councilors all AT-LARGE YES: 258 NO: 103 BLANKS: 5

Councilor District 2 Race: no candidates ran (Term to 2019)

Portland

Question No. 1 -- School Budget: Do you favor approving the Portland School Budget for the upcoming school year that was adopted at the latest City Council budget meeting? YES: 1,483 NO: 602

Question No. 2 -- School Budget: Do you wish to continue the budget validation referendum process in Portland for an additional three years? YES: 1,323 NO: 738



Saco

Article #1: Do you favor approving the Saco Municipal School Administrative Unit budget for the upcoming school year adopted at the latest Saco Municipal School Administrative Unit budget meeting? YES: 389 NO: 204 BLANKS: 0

Article # 2: Do you wish to continue the budget validation referendum process in the Saco Municipal School Administrative Unit for an additional three (3) years? YES: 420 NO: 173 BLANKS: 0



Scarborough

SCHOOL BUDGET VOTE Question 1 -- School Budget Validation Referendum YES: 1,814 NO: 644 Question 2 -- Continue to School Budget Validation Process YES: 1,777 NO: 660

SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Seat on Town Council Cloutier, John R.: 1,252 Holbrook, Jessica L.: 1,114 Question 1: To join Greater Sebago Education Alliance Regional Service Center YES: 2,133 NO: 171



South Portland

Municipal Bond Referendum for the Cash Corner Fire Station (Ordinance #11-18/19) YES: 799 NO: 391 BLANKS: 1

School Budget Validation Referendum -- Question 1 (Approval of School Budget) YES: 846 NO: 342 BLANKS: 3

School Budget Referendum -- Question 2 (To Continue Validation Referendum for another 3 years) YES: 817 NO: 353 BLANKS: 21



Westbrook