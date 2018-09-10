ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Most people don't think about where their water comes from.

But on Tuesday, school age students were taught just that.

11 of Maine's 16 counties were represented at the University of Maine for the Northern Maine Children's Water Festival.

They spent the day learning the importance of water in their lives through hands-on activities aimed at teaching them how water gets polluted, and how to prevent it from happening.

"A lot of Maine children are out in the outdoors, they go fishing they go swimming. So it's good to know that the water that they're swimming in and fishing in is clean and that the animals can thrive there and the fish can thrive there and that the drinking water that comes out of their faucet is clean." Ruth Hallsworth, of the Northern Maine Children's Water Festival, said.

This water festival is held every year at the University of Maine and attracts hundreds of school children.

The southern Maine festival was held this past May in Portland.

