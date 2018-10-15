A strong cold front moves through overnight, bringing gusty winds behind it for Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for central and eastern Maine. A High Wind Warning has been issued for northern Maine.

Westerly wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible Tuesday morning, especially early. The strongest winds won't last long, but will be enough to knock down tree limbs, power lines and cause power outages.

The highest gusts are likely in the mountains, but gusty winds are expected all the way to the coastline.

This won't be the only windy day this week. Another front comes through Wednesday, with strong gusts expected following it on Thursday.

