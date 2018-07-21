GREENVILLE (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- It was a scary voyage for passengers and crew aboard the historic Steamboat Katahdin Friday when a fire broke out a half mile into the cruise.

A crew member noticed fluid leaking from the #2 engine and notified the Captain, said George Edmondson, President of the Board for the Moosehead Marine Museum. He said the Captain made the decision at that time to turn the ship around and head back. It was shortly after that the fluid ignited and a small fire broke out.

Credit Hilary Sawyer Anderson - Fire department helps passengers

Hilary Sawyer Anderson was on the trip with her grandchildren. She said they could see the smoke, but no flames, and it smelled a bit like an oil fire from where they were. She said it was kind of scary but stayed calm for the kids. She said they all had life jackets on and she told her grandchildren, " The worse thing that's gonna happen is we're going for a swim. So, if they tell us to jump we have our life jackets on and we are going to jump in and swim in. "

Greenville Fire Department assisted passengers getting off the vessel. Edmondson said we train regularly for these events and everything went very well.

Credit Hilary Sawyer Anderson - Passengers leave

Anderson said the crew was very calm and professional and she was glad it all worked out like it did.

Edmondson said the Steamboat Katahdin was built in 1914 known as hull #63. It’s the oldest hull still running today he said.

While mechanics look over the damage, a dance is scheduled for Saturday night on the ship. Edmondson said the function is still scheduled to take place, but the boat may not leave the dock.

