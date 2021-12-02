Scarborough police deliver valentines to seniors

"It put a smile on their face. It's nice to see and it's a good feeling to do this," Sgt. Steve Thibodeau said

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — You never really want to see police at your door, but that's what happened to some folks in Scarborough. In this case, they were met with a sweet surprise.

Scarborough police officers traveled door to door handing out valentines to the older members of the community.

"It put a smile on their face. It's nice to see and it's a good feeling to do this," Sgt. Steve Thibodeau said.

Thanks to an anonymous donor, the department was able to buy chocolate from Len Libby Candies, and students from Scarborough Public Schools made cards.

"Trying to get out into the public. Get out of the cruiser. Get to speak with some of these people, and get to see how they are doing, because with all that's going on, they are shut-in. They are not getting out and you got to raise their spirits," Officer Frank Plourd said.