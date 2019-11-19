SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A Maine town is considering possible locations and details for a new community center.

The Portland Press Herald reports Scarborough plans to go over the questions of where the center would go, who would build it and how much it would cost over the coming months.

A proposal pitched by developers of the horse-racing track Scarborough Downs has town officials discussing leasing a custom-built facility that would be part of a privately owned sports complex.

The complex would include an indoor ice rink and pool, fitness room and other amenities. The center would be funded through a combination of property taxes as well as user and membership fees.

A meeting with developers is scheduled for Nov. 26.

Scarborough has been discussing the idea of building a community center since 1978.

