Two people displaced after fire starts in bathroom of Scarborough home

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A fire Thursday at a home on Woodside Drive in Scarborough displaced two people after it started in the house's bathroom ceiling.

Scarborough Fire Department Deputy Chief John Brennan said a call came into dispatch at 8:17 a.m. and crews arrived on scene four minutes later.

Firefighters said they found heavy smoke coming from the roof eaves when they arrived on scene at the single-story ranch-style home in the Black Point neighborhood.

Inside, they found heavy smoke throughout the home and found active fire in three rooms. Crews opened walls and the ceiling to help extinguish the fire, including cutting a hole in the roof, Brennan said. The fire was placed under control at 9:13 am, he said.

Brennan said no one was hurt, and that the American Red Cross is working with the building's owners to help the people who were inside find a place to stay for now. He said the home is not habitable at this time.

He could not confirm if the people inside were the homeowners.

Brennan said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but that at this time, investigators believe it is electrical in nature. They believe it started in the bathroom ceiling fan.

He said the home is not required to have sprinklers due to being in a hydrant district, and said no reports showed that the home had any sprinklers installed.

South Portland and Old Orchard Beach Fire Departments helped Scarborough crews on the scene. Portland and Biddeford Fire Departments responded into Scarborough to cover empty Scarborough Fire Stations.

Pictures from @ScarboroughFire from this morning's fire on Woodside Drive. Deputy Chief tells me the two people inside are working with @RedCrossNNE to find a place to stay bc the home is not livable due to the fire and smoke damage. @newscentermaine #maine pic.twitter.com/QqfnUqpZqv — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) March 23, 2023