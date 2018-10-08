SCARBOROUGH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Public works crews are deploying new equipment to clear an infestation of red Asian algae that is piling up on a popular beach in Scarborough.

The invasive seaweed has washed ashore at Pine Point Beach for several years during the hottest times of the summer, but this year visitors say the foul-smelling algae is lingering longer than usual.

Public works crews are clearing the beach twice a week but efforts are being hampered by two daily tides. Crews are using a new rake which is attached to a tractor to clean up the algae. The equipment clears a larger area in a shorter amount of time.

Some visitors fed up with the smell say they may vacation elsewhere next summer.

"It stays on your skin, it smells really bad," said Elizabeth Farkas. "I know I have never taken so many showers."

The town is also working with state environmental officials and property owners to come up with an agreement to remove red algae from a 2,000-foot section conservation easement which runs from Pine Point parking lot to the Old Orchard Beach town line. That is not expected to happen until next summer.

