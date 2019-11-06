SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Staff at a Scarborough campground are back on their feet after losing a major building at the resort to a fire Tuesday evening.

On June 11 around 7 p.m., the Scarborough Fire Department responded to an "all hands working" fire at Bayley's Camping Resort,

Those on scene of the fire confirmed that at least five other departments from Saco, Portland, South Portland, Old Orchard Beach, and Biddeford also showed up.

Maine's Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said Wednesday that the cause of the fire cannot be determined because of the extensive damage. Fire investigators say the fire started in the center of the building near refrigeration compressors.

The fire was contained to just that building, which was gutted and completely destroyed in the fire.

McCausland said no one was injured.

The destroyed facility housed the campground's restaurant, an arcade, and storage areas.

Bayley's Camping Resort has been a staple for families since it opened in 1970 near Old Orchard Beach. The campground is family-owned and operated and has been a part of three to four generations at the point.

The building destroyed Tuesday has a long history with Bayley's Camping Resort's owners and its visitors.

"My grandmother’s upset. We’re all upset," said operations manager Gaelan Bayley. "It’s a building that’s been here for a very long time. On the property, it’s one of the original buildings -- and it was built by a longtime partner we had and another family member. It just it means a lot to us, and we’re going to miss it."



Bayley said that the fire isn't going to affect business. Managers have already been discussing temporary solutions, like installing makeshift tents and using food trucks for the summer.

The destroyed facility will be knocked down soon, and Bayley said they will start construction on a new one once this camping season is over.

Above all, it has been the kind words and actions from community members -- some even offering to set up a GoFundMe account -- that are helping the Bayley family get through this tough time.

"There’s a lot of lost memories, a lot of fond memories that people have been outpouring on Facebook and emailing us. (They've been) letting us know about the great times they had in that building and (saying) that they’re sorely going to miss it."