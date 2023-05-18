Scarborough BMV set to reopen after closing for repair work

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Scarborough Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch will reopen Monday, May 22, following a temporary closure for repair work.
The building suffered damage during bitterly cold temperatures in early February. A roof drain above the office broke, sending water cascading into the interior of the branch.
“While there had been no threat to customer or staff health at the branch since the water damage occurred, it was necessary to do some remedial work to ensure it stays a healthy and safe environment for all,” Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said in a release Thursday. “We’re excited to get back to work at all thirteen of our branches around the state.”
The addresses of Maine BMV branch locations and local AAA Northern New England offices are listed here.
To schedule appointments at BMV branches, click here.
Online BMV services remain available for all Mainers here.