Scarborough BMV to remain closed through at least Wednesday, maybe longer

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Due to a need for ongoing repairs and cleanup, the Scarborough Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) branch will be closed through at least Wednesday, Feb. 15, if not all of next week.

As a result of last weekend’s historically cold temperatures, a roof drain above the ceiling of the office broke, sending water cascading into the interior of the building, according to a release from a spokesperson for the Office of the Secretary of State.

Staff worked quickly to ensure the safety of customers and ensure electronics were out of range of the water pouring from the ceiling, the release states.

Repair work has been going on since Wednesday, Feb. 8, but due to the extent of the water damage and issues with the supply chain in getting the needed materials to replace damaged ones, cleanup is expected to take at least through Wednesday, Feb. 15, officials said.

“The health and safety of our customers and staff are of course our priority,” Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said. “Other than staff working to get the Scarborough branch ready to serve customers again, our branch staff have been temporarily reassigned to other local branches, where they stand ready to serve the public.”

The Lewiston DHHS office also closed temporarily due to similar issues from the cold temperatures. That building has since reopened.

Other nearby BMV branches (Portland, Springvale, Kennebunkport, Topsham) remain open to walk-in service. The addresses of BMV’s branch locations are listed here.

Mainers can schedule appointments at BMV branches by clicking here.