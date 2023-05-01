Scarborough BMV to close for more repair work

Following a bitter cold snap in February, a roof drain above the office broke, sending water cascading into the interior of the branch.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Scarborough Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) branch will be closed temporarily starting May 2 to allow for further repair work following a broken roof drain in February.

The branch is expected to be closed for 10 to 12 days while work is ongoing, according to a release from the secretary of state's office.

Following a bitter cold snap in February, a roof drain above the office broke, sending water cascading into the interior of the branch.

“While there has been no threat to customer or staff health at the branch since the incident, mold remediation is necessary to ensure the branch continues to be a safe and healthy space for everyone going forward,” Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said in the release. “Services are still available online, at our other area branches and the local AAA offices.”

Other nearby branches, such as Portland, Springvale, Kennebunkport, and Topsham, remain open to walk-in and appointment services. AAA Northern New England locations nearby, including Portland, South Portland, and Biddeford, also take BMV customers. Mainers do not need to be AAA members to access services at those locations, the release stated.

Services at AAA offices are limited to State ID Cards and Class C, non-CDL driver's license renewals and replacements (duplicates) that do not require such changes as a name change; a new photograph; or a change in restrictions and/or endorsements on a driver's license. AAA offices can do address changes, with acceptable documentation, according to the release.

The addresses of Maine BMV branch locations and local AAA Northern New England offices are listed here.

To schedule appointments at BMV branches, click here.

Online BMV services remain available for all Mainers here.