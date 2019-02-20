BANGOR, Maine — Chief Bob Burke passed last week after a battle with lung cancer.

On Wednesday, friends and family gathered to say goodbye to the former Bangor, Orono and Old Town fire chief.

They remembered him as the chief, but also as a family man surrounded by his wife and three daughters.

"We are touched and somewhat in awe of our dad," his daughter, Cathy Burke Bevis said. "For those that know him well, know this. He left this world as feisty as he lived it."

He was a life long resident of Bangor that climbed the ranks to become chief of his hometown's department. When he was diagnosed with cancer, he relied on his family, his fire brothers and his faith.

"Dad was born and raised just steps from this church," Burke Bevis said. "He was baptized here at St. John's, was an altar boy, had his confirmation here and here is where he wanted his final farewell."

After his diagnosis, former Bangor assistant fire chief Frank Dinsmore brought Burke to the station.

"They bring all the equipment out and all the guys come out. The fire trucks, the ambulances, the chief's car. Everybody paid their tribute to him and I want to say thank you for that," Dinsmore said.

The current Bangor fire chief, as well as ten others in the department, were hired by Burke.

Burke was the last fire chief who did not drive to work, rather, picked up and dropped off by his firefighters.

Chief Tom Higgins says he remembers those days well.

"That was an excellent opportunity as a young firefighter. I remember the opportunity to do that, you'd actually have ten or fifteen minutes alone with the fire chief," Higgins said.

Burke was 82 and is survived by his wife, Carol and their three daughters.