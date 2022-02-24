Sappi union workers plan rally amid contract negotiations

Maine Senate President Troy Jackson and other elected officials are expected to join union members at a rally outside of the Skowhegan Sappi North America mill.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — For months, members of the union United Steelworkers Local 9 who work at the Sappi North America mill in Skowhegan have been fighting for what they call a fair employment contract.

On Thursday, Maine Senate President Troy Jackson and other elected officials are expected to join union members at a rally in Skowhegan in an effort to secure a better contract.

Patrick Carleton, president of United Steelworkers Local 9, said workers weren't able to negotiate a new contract until the most recent one expired, which was in August.

"Anyone who retired after the expiration of the contract and prior to the ratification of a new contract won't get pension enhancements," Carleton said. "We think that's wrong. For folks that work 35 to 40 years in the mill, they shouldn't deserve to lose money in their retirement just because the company doesn't want to meet with us prior to the expiration date."

Carleton said the union also wants higher pay and better health care options for workers. Members have given the authorization to strike if necessary, he added.

“Nobody takes that lightly," Carleton told NEWS CENTER Maine. "We don’t want to put anyone out on the street."

The rally has been scheduled to take place Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Union Hall 653 Waterville Road in Skowhegan.

Sappi North America responded to NEWS CENTER Maine's request for comment at 8:27 a.m. Thursday.

"We are disappointed that the Somerset mill employees represented by the United Steelworkers voted to reject our proposal," the company wrote in a statement. "Sappi’s proposal contains a number of significant improvements for our employees, including very competitive pay and benefits, an enhancement to the defined benefit pension plan, wage increases of 9 percent over the life of the contract, and a lump sum payment of $5,000, worth an additional 5.5 percent of the average union employee’s annual earnings, exceeding anything previously offered in our industry in recent years."