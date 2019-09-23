BRUNSWICK, Maine — Last year, the Santa Claus Fund provided toys and holiday cheer to more than 330 children across Sagadahoc County and in Brunswick and Litchfield as well. This year will be the first Christmas in 52 years that the organization will not continue.

It's not clear why the Santa Claus Fund is ending its efforts this year.

According to Nancy Campbell, a secretary for the Santa Claus Fund, it was created in 1967 and was operated by The Times Record, but was taken over by the Bath and Brunswick Elks Lodges who were joint sponsors.

The fund was supported entirely by volunteers.

The Bath Elks Lodge was one of four distribution points. Boxes were also delivered to the Bowdoinham Town Office, the Richmond Town Office, and the Brunswick Elks Lodge. Boxes were usually delivered to the distribution points about a week before Christmas.

The Santa Claus Fund is donating its toy inventory to the Maine Children's Home for Little Wanderers.

"We are suggesting that people contact them about making donations or requesting holiday assistance," said Campbell.

Although based in Waterville, the Maine Children's Home for Little Wanderers' Christmas program is statewide. You can find more information here.