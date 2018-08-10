LEBANON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Maine State Police say they've broken up a drug trafficking scheme en route from Rochester, N.H. to Maine on Saturday.

Police say they pulled over a pickup truck in Lebanon on Saturday, Oct. 6 for multiple vehicle violations and ended up finding heroin, fentanyl, crystal meth and prescription pills. Along with the drugs, police found drug packaging materials, a scale, drug ledger and a rifle.

Jennifer Spencer-McKenzie of Sanford was arrested as a result and is being charged with aggravated drug trafficking. The 35-year-old was taken to the York County Jail where she is being held on $25,000 bail.

Police say they continue to investigate this drug trafficking scheme and anticipate additional arrests to follow.

