Sanford superintendent responds to claims students received flu shots without parental consent

The superintendent of Sanford schools has released a letter of apology after he says three students got a flu shot during a school clinic without parental permission.

Superintendent Matt Nelson says in two cases the permission form had not been signed, and in the third case the form had been completed and signed, but crossed out.

According to Nelson, the person who was administering the vaccines, who works for Northern Light Home Care and Hospice, did not notice the discrepancies on those three forms.

Nelson says the Sanford School Department is assessing its flu shot process going forward.