Woman found unconscious in Sanford street early Thursday morning

MAINE, USA — The Sanford Police Department said a woman was found unconscious in a street early Thursday morning.
In a release Thursday, Sanford police said they were dispatched to a "complaint/medical emergency" in the area of Twombley Road and Holly Street around 3 a.m. Sanford Fire and Rescue also responded.
Upon arrival, police said officers and rescue personnel found a 39-year-old woman unconscious in the street with a serious head injury.
The woman was transported to Maine Medical Center where she is stable, according to police.
The incident remains under investigation and police are seeking assistance from the public. Anyone who may have information is asked to call Sanford Police Det. Everett Allen at 324-9170 ext. 225. Anyone who wishes to leave an anonymous tip can call 324-9170 option 4.