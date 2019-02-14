SANFORD, Maine — UPDATE: Police say 16-year-old Ellie Thompson has been located in Alfred.

The Sanford police department is asking for help in locating 16-year-old Ellie Thompson.

Police say Ellie was last seen leaving her Sanford home Tuesday, February 12 at around 2 p.m.

Officials say Ellie is 5'1" tall, weighing approximately 100 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a fuzzy brown jacket, jeans, purple hooded sweatshirt and carrying a bright orange backpack.

Police officials are asking anyone with information that may help in locating Ellie to please contact the department at 207-324-3644 Ext. 1 or call your local police department.