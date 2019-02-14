16-year-old Ellie Thompson ran away from home early Friday morning just hours after being found.

The Sanford police department once again took to social media to ask for help in finding Thompson after they say she ran away from home around midnight on Friday, Feb. 15.

The 16-year-old had been missing previously in the week. She went missing from her home in Sanford on Tuesday, February 12 at around 2 p.m. and was then found on Thursday in Alfred.

Ellie is 5'1", 100 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police officials are asking anyone with information that may help in locating Ellie to please contact the department at 207-324-3644 Ext. 1 or call your local police department.