SANFORD, Maine — Officials in Sanford have identified the city worker who was killed Monday afternoon as 71-year-old William Thyng.

Members of the Sanford Police and Fire Departments responded to the accident on 447 Main Street in Springvale on November 25, around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a man who had been hit by a truck.

When they arrived Thyng was lying in the street with serious injuries. Members of the Sanford Fire Dept. pronounced Thyng dead at the scene.

Thyng was a seasonal employee for the last seven years of Sanford and was hanging holiday decorations using a bucket truck.

Thyng's death is being investigated by the Maine Department of Labor.

City officials are extending their condolences to the Thyng family. Coworkers said Thyng was an "exceptionally personable and positive person and who’s dedication to the performance of his work duties was well known," according to the City Manager Steven Buck

Thyng started working at the Oakdale Cemetery in 2012. He returned as a seasonal employee the following year working in Parks and Recreation Department, where he continued to work each year thereafter.

Thyng is the fourth municipal worker to die in Maine while on the job in the span of just a few months.

On October 22, a 39-year-old sanitation worker was killed when he was hit by a co-worker driving a waste disposal truck. Ryan Leeman was hit and killed around 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 22, on Oak Street in Milford, near the intersection of Emerald Drive. Deputies say Leeman was hit by a Casella waste disposal truck.

On August 18, a Portland Public Works employee was killed when he was hit and killed by the trash truck he had been driving. Martin Dinh, 46, of South Portland was nearing the end of his shift, and had just gotten out of his truck before it fatally struck him.

On June 21, a Farmington man died when a street sweeper backed over him inside a construction zone along Main Street in Yarmouth, police said. Paul D. Haley, 57, was identified by police as the man killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The street sweeper driver was being operated by Richard S. Mason, 30, of South Paris. Both were construction team members.

