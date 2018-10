SANFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine) — At least two people were hospitalized Tuesday after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Sanford.

The crash, which involved four cars, happened around 3:15 p.m. at the corner of Alfred and School roads.

Those injured were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

courtesy witness

None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.

A portion of Route 4 was closed for more than an hour.

