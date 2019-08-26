SANFORD, Maine — Two people were injured Saturday night in the Sanford village of Springvale when the car they were in left the road and crashed, police said Monday.

The crash, first reported around 7 p.m., involved a Kia Forte traveling north on Main Street, leaving the road near the intersection of S Curve Lane, police said. The car collided with several trees and rolled onto its side.

Police said the driver, 23-year-old Hunter Penley of North Berwick, was taken to Maine Medical Center by Sanford firefighters with possible injuries.

Penley's passenger, who was not identified by police, had to be flown by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center with injuries described as "incapacitating."

Investigators said the vehicle was operating erratically prior to the crash.

As of Monday, police's investigation into the crash was ongoing.