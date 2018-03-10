SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Years of history and school supplies have been moved from Sanford High School into the community's new $100 million facility on 100 Alumni Boulevard. The Superintendent's Office plans on opening its doors to students on October 8th.

Teachers and staff, seen moving boxes, computers, a podium and other personal items on Wednesday, from the former institution to their new classrooms. The move could last through Columbus Day, according to Superintendent David Theoharides.

“Interesting posts, almost sad posts from people saying good bye to their old school," said Superintendent Theoharide. "I have teachers that have worked in the old high school their whole career, 20-30 years in there.”

Theoharides says the deadline is coming down to the wire after a summer full of worker shortages, and a vandalism investigation slowing the project down.

When students are dropped off next week not every section of the building will be open. The plan is to have the entire campus up and running, including the performing arts center, by January 1st. A grand opening for the new Sanford High School and Sanford Regional Technical Center is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on October 28th.

