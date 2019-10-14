SANFORD, Maine — The Sanford Police Department received several calls about a male exhibiting sexually explicit behavior on Sunday.

The man was reported to be making inappropriate sexual comments toward females walking in various areas of the city, according to Sanford Police Detective Everett Allen. The man was later seen at two Aroma Joe's locations in the city.

During the Aroma Joe’s encounters, Allen said, the male was reportedly touching himself sexually and tried to get into the buildings. The man fled before police arrived. Allen said no employees were physically harmed.

The man is described as white, thin build, aged 25-35 years old, with brownish-blonde hair in a ponytail or “man bun.” He was driving a beat-up, dark-colored Chevrolet truck, with Chevrolet in big letters across the tailgate, and 4X4 on the bed. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incidents.

Allen said similar incidents have been reported to police departments in Portland and Scarborough and to the University of Southern Maine Department of Public Safety. Officials say the possibly exists that they are dealing with the same suspect.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact Detective Everett Allen with the Sanford Police Department at 207-324-9170 Ext. 225.

