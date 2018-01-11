SANFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A Sanford man is found guilty of sexual contact with an 11-year-old girl almost a decade after it happened.

A York County Jury found Nicholas Westgate guilty of five counts of unlawful sexual contact and one count of visual sexual aggression against a child under the age of 12.

Westgate was 37 years old during the summer of 2009 when, his victim testified, he had sexual contact with her five separate times.

The York County District Attorney Kathryn Slattery said after a three-day trial the guilty verdict was handed down on Wednesday, October 31.

Westgate faces the possibility of a sentence of up to ten years in prison, twelve years of probation, and a $20,000 fine for the convictions on the Class B unlawful sexual contact charges. On the Class C charge of visual sexual aggression against a child, Westgate faces a maximum sentence of five years and $5000 fine.

Justice Wayne Douglas said, “I am grateful to the jury for finding Nicholas Westgate guilty of all the crimes he perpetrated on his innocent victim. To subject a young child to this abuse is reprehensible. It is important that we hold defendants who abuse children accountable for their actions.”

