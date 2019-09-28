SANFORD, Maine — A helicopter crashed just after 10:30 Saturday morning at Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport, sending the pilot to Maine Medical Center.

The pilot was "seriously injured" and taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to Lt. Kristen Hagan of the Sanford Fire Department.

His name was not immediately released.

The pilot of the Robinson R44 helicopter was the only person on the aircraft, spokeswoman Arlene Salac of the Federal Aviation Administration said in an email.

The helicopter crashed in grass adjacent to Runway 14, she said.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection was due at the airport Saturday afternoon to monitor a fuel spill, Hagan said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

Sanford helicopter crash courtesy of Jen Vincent.

Jen Vincent

